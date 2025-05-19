Bhubaneswar: Several places in Odisha are likely to experience thunderstorm along with lightning and gusty surface winds during five days starting today.

According to IMD forecast, the thunderstorm activity is very likely over the districts of

Odisha from May 19 to May 23. Mostly, 11 districts -- Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nawarangapur, Kandhmal, Keonjhargarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Bhadrak -- are likely to be severely affected by possible thunderstorm during the period.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, issued orange and yellow alerts for many places till May 23.

May 19: ORANGE WARNING

Thunderstorm with lightning with surface wind speed reaching 40 50kmph gusting to 60kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Mayurbhanj,

Keonjhargarh, Bhadrak, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada and Gajapati.

YELLOW WARNING

Thunderstorm with lightning with surface wind speed reaching 30 40 kmph gusting to 50kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Jajpur, Kendrapara,

Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Nawarangapur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Sambalpur.

May 20: YELLOW WARNING

Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh,

Ganjam, Gajapati,Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh and Sundargarh.



May 21: ORANGE WARNING

Thunderstorm with lightning with surface wind speed reaching 40 50kmph gusting to 60kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Gajapati,

Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh and Nawarangapur.

YELLOW WARNING

Thunderstorm with lightning with surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Sundargarh.

May 22: ORANGE WARNING

Thunderstorm with lightning with surface wind speed reaching 40 50kmph gusting to 60kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

YELLOW WARNING

Thunderstorm with lightning with surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda,

Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi and Nawarangpur.

May 23: ORANGE WARNING

Thunderstorm with lightning with surface wind speed reaching 40-50kmph gusting to 60kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam,

Keonjhargarh and Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING

Thunderstorm with lightning with surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak,

Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

However, the hot and humid weather conditions likely to prevail across the state as there will be no large change in Maximum Temperature (day temperature) during next 6-7 days.