Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre issued thunderstorm warning for several districts of Odisha for three days starting today.

According to Bhubaneswar MeT prediction, the Thunderstorm with lightning activity is likely to affect some places especially the southern region of the state till April 23 morning.

Today: Yellow Warning : Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Kendrapara, Keonjhargarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Nabarangapur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal.

From April 21-22: Yellow warning : Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangapur and Rayagada.

From April 22-23: Yellow warning : Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam.

Moreover, there will be no large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during next 3 days and gradual rise by 2-4° C thereafter over the districts of Odisha.