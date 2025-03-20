Bhubaneswar: Amid heatwave conditions prevailing across Odisha, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issued thunderstorm alert for several places till March 23.

According to Bhubaneswar MeT, Thunderstorm activity with lightning, gusty surface winds, hail in Odisha during 20th to 23th March 2025.

March 20 : ORANGE WARNING : Thunderstorm with lightning and hail with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph is very likely to occur at few places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhargarh and Sundargarh.

YELLOW WARNING : Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Jajpur.

March 21: ORANGE WARNING : Thunderstorm with lightning and hail with gusty surface wind speed reaching

50-60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur.

YELLOW WARNING : Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Cuttack,Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur.

March 22 : ORANGE WARNING : Thunderstorm with lightning and hail with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Balasore and Bhadrak.

YELLOW WARNING : Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Puri,Nayagarh,Cuttack, Khordha, Deogarh, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapada.



Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nawarangapur, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, Rayagada and Gajapati.

March 23 : YELLOW WARNING : Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh and Dhenkanal.

People are advised to keep watch on weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm activity to protect from lightning and follow traffic advisories in urban areas. Also harvesting of crops may be regulated judicially and farmers are advised to use hail nets to protect vegetables and crops from hail.