Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre issued thunderstorm warning for several places of Odisha including coastal belt till June 19.

According to the regional meteorological centre, the Northern Limit of Monsoon continues to pass through 17.0°N/55°E, 17.5°N/60°E, 18°N/65°E, 18.5°N/70°E, Mumbai, Ahilyanagar, Adilabad, Bhawanipatna, Puri, Sandhead Island, 23.5°N/89.5°E, Balurghat, 30°N/85°E.

The conditions are favourable for further advancement of Southwest monsoon over some parts of Gujarat, some more parts of Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh & Odisha during next 24 hours; over some parts of West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh during subsequent 3 days.

The MeT issued yellow and orange warnings of thunderstorm for today and next four days.

June 15: YELLOW WARNING: 1) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph & Heavy Rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Nawarangpur, Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur.

2) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Nayagarh, Keonjhar and Malkangiri.

June 16: ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph & Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, and Balasore.

YELLOW WARNING: 1) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph & Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nuapada and Balangir.



2) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur and Malkangiri.

June 17: ORANGE WARNING: Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph & Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and Mayurbhanj.

YELLOW WARNING: 1) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph & Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Deogarh, and Sambalpur.



2) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nawarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati.

June 18: YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, and Jharsuguda.

June 19: YELLOW WARNING: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, and Sundargarh.