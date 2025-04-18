Bhubaneswar: A sudden spell of heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed Bhubaneswar on Friday, disrupting normal life and causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas of the city.

The downpour, which came as a relief from the prevailing heatwave conditions, slowed vehicular movement and caused inconvenience to commuters. People were seen taking shelter under flyovers and overbridges as the rain caught many by surprise.

Several parts of the city, especially low-lying pockets, reported waterlogging, adding to traffic woes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a forecast for thunderstorms and rain in the region.

While the rain brought much-needed respite from the scorching heat, it also exposed the city’s drainage challenges once again.