Baripada: Thunderstorm wreaked havoc in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Saturday night, damaging infrastructure and disrupting the ongoing Chaitra Parba celebrations in Baripada.

At the Baisinga Primary Health Centre, a major accident was narrowly avoided when part of the hospital’s ceiling collapsed during the storm. Dr. Bikas Nayak, who was attending to patients at the time, managed to escape unhurt after quickly moving away from his seat just moments before debris came crashing down.

The storm, marked by heavy rain and strong winds, caused widespread damage in the Baisinga area, uprooting trees, blowing down houses, and severely impacting normal life.

In Baripada, the storm also disrupted the second day of the Chaitra Parba festival. The winds and downpour struck around 5 pm, damaging the Chhau dance stage, decorative arches, and lighting arrangements at the Palishri Mela.

The popular Chhau dance performance, which was scheduled for the evening, had to be postponed. Several stalls were flattened, leaving traders at the fair to count their losses.

“We are repairing the tents and stage. Performances will continue for the next three days,” said Additional District Magistrate Netrananda Mallik.

The district administration was working to restore the venue in time for the remaining days of celebration.