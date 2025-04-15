Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre (MeT) issued thunderstorm, lightning alert for several places in Odisha for next three hours today.

While orange warning has been issued for 8 districts, 11 districts have been put on yellow alert for next three hours.

As per nowcast warning, moderate thunderstorm with lightning and moderate rain with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is likely to affect some parts of district of Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada and Jajpur within next 3 hours.

Similarly, yellow warning issued for some places in the district of Khordha, Cuttack, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Sundargarh, Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Kalahandi and Kandhamal where light to moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rain with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is likely to occur in next 3 hours.

People are advised to keep a watch on weather for worsening conditions and be prepared to move safer places accordingly to protect from lightning strike.