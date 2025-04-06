Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and rain in several districts of Odisha over a three-day period starting April 8.

Per the latest weather bulletin, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 kmph are expected in the afternoon or evening at isolated places in the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Rayagada, and Koraput. A yellow warning has been issued for these districts from 8:30 AM on April 8 to 8:30 AM on April 9.

Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur between 8:30 AM on April 9 and 8:30 AM on April 10.

From 8:30 AM on April 10 to 8:30 AM on April 11, the same conditions are expected in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, and Malkangiri. A yellow warning has also been issued for these districts.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to continue across several districts for two days after April 11. However, no yellow warning has been issued for that period.

In Bhubaneswar and surrounding areas, the sky is expected to be partly cloudy over the next 24 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Sunday, light rainfall was reported in parts of Gajapati district, while dry weather prevailed across the rest of the state. The highest recorded rainfall was 1 cm at Gosani in Gajapati district.

The highest maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius was recorded at Titilagarh, while the lowest minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius was recorded at Phulbani and Rayagada.