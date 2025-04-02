Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted thunderstorm with lightning in at least 15 districts of Odisha on April 3 (Thursday).

As per the prediction, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangapur, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada on April 3.

The IMD has issued a yellow warning in this regard.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangapur, Koraput, Malkangiri and Rayagada on Thursday.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind in at least 20 districts of the state on April 4 (Friday).

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri on April 4.

Besides, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri on Friday.

“There will be no large change in maximum temperature or day temperature over the districts of Odisha during the next five days,” said the IMD regional centre here today.