Bhubaneswar: At least 19 districts in Odisha may witness thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds on April 14 (Monday).

The IMD today issued an Orange waring in this regard.

As per the IMD prediction, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati in the afternoon/evening hours of Monday.

Similarly, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri in the afternoon/evening hours of April 14, said the IMD regional centre today.

According to the MeT Department light to moderate rainfall has occurred at many places over the districts of coastal and interior Odisha during the last 24 hours.

There will be no large change in the maximum temperature (day temperature) over the districts of Odisha during the next four to five days, added the MeT Department.