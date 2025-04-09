Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted thunderstorm with lightning in at least 24 districts of Odisha on April 10 (Thursday).

As per the IMD prediction, thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface winds are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangapur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal in the afternoon or evening hours of April 10.

The MeT Department has issued a Yellow warning in this regard.

Besides, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, , Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj , Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Nabarangapur, Kalahandi and Kandhamal on Thursday.

The well-marked low-pressure area over west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal persists over the same region with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto middle tropospheric levels. It is likely to move nearly northwards during next 12 hours over west-central Bay of Bengal, maintaining the intensity of well-marked low pressure area. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve north-northeastwards and weaken gradually over central Bay of Bengal during subsequent 24 hours, said the IMD in its weather bulletin.