Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours, raising the possibility of thunderstorms in several parts of Odisha on February 23 and 24.

According to the India Meteorological Department, an upper air cyclonic circulation is persisting over the Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is expected to develop over the region during the next two days. The system is likely to move west northwestwards after its formation.

The weather office has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places across many districts on February 23. Wind speeds may reach 30 to 40 kmph.

Districts likely to be affected on February 23 include Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Cuttack, Puri, Nuapada, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Kalahandi and Malkangiri.

On February 24, thunderstorms with lightning and similar wind speeds are likely at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Cuttack and Khordha districts.

The IMD has advised people to remain alert during thunderstorm activity and take necessary precautions against lightning and gusty winds.