Bhubaneswar: The IMD has predicted thunderstorm with lightning in at least six districts of Odisha on March 24 (Monday).

As per the IMD prediction, thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur on March 24.

The IMD has predicted light rain at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha on the day.

“The maximum temperature (day temperature) is expected to rise by 4-6 Degree Celsius over the districts of Odisha during the next 4-5 days,” said the IMD regional centre here in its weather bulletin today.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall has occurred at several places of coastal and interior Odisha during the last 24 hours. However, a few places in Ganjam district witnessed heavy rainfall during the period.

The maximum temperature was below normal by 5-12 Degree C at many places across the state during the last 24 hours, said the IMD.