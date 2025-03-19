Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha may experience thunderstorm tomorrow (March 20), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted today.

Thunderstorm with lightning and hail with gusty surface wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur in a few places over the districts of Bhadrak, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, and Sundargarh, the IMD predicted and issued an Orange Warning for these districts.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speeds reaching 30-40 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh, Boudh, Angul, and Jajpur, the IMD added and issued a Yellow Warning for these districts.

People have been advised to keep watch on the weather and take safe shelter during thunderstorm activity to protect themselves from lightning. Farmers have been advised to use hail nets to protect vegetables and crops from hail.

Temperature Forecast: No large change in maximum temperature (day temperature) during the next 2 days and fall by 3-5°C thereafter over the districts of Odisha.