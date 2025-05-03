Bhubaneswar: Thunderstorm activity with lightning, gusty surface winds, hail and heavy rainfall is very likely at several places of Odisha till May 6, according to IMD.

The Bhubaneswar MeT issued orange and yellow warnings for various districts for four days starting today.

May 3: ORANGE WARNING:- Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60

kmph and Hailstorm, Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Sundargarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Gajapati and Ganjam.



YELLOW WARNING:-1)Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Rayagada, Koraput, Kandhamal, Angul, Nayagarh and Dhenkanal .



2) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very is likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Puri, Khurda, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri .

May 4: ORANGE WARNING:- Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph, Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Gajapati.

YELLOW WARNING:- 1) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Dhenkanal, Angul, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Kendrapada .

2) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Nawarangapur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

3) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Rayagada, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Keonjhar.

May 5: YELLOW WARNING:- 1) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50

kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri ,Rayagada, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Balasore and Bhadrak.

2) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and Nayagarh.

May 6: YELLOW WARNING:- 1) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50

kmph is very likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhargarh, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

2) Thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very is likely to occur in the afternoon/evening hours at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Nabarangapur and Kalahandi.