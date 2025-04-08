Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow warning for several districts in Odisha, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds under the influence of a low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. These weather conditions are expected to persist until April 12.

Weather Forecast Breakdown:

Till 8:30 AM on April 9:

Districts likely to be affected: Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar.

Forecast: Thunderstorms with lightning are very likely to occur in the afternoon or evening hours at one or two locations.

From 8:30 AM on April 9 to 8:30 AM on April 10:

Districts: Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur.

Forecast: Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface winds (30–40 kmph) are likely in the afternoon or evening at isolated places.

From 8:30 AM on April 10 to 8:30 AM on April 11:

Districts (40–50 kmph wind gusts): Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Angul, and Dhenkanal.

Districts (30–40 kmph wind gusts): Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, and Nuapada.

From 8:30 AM on April 11 to 8:30 AM on April 12:

Districts (40–50 kmph wind gusts): Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Sonepur, Boudh, Nuapada, Balangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur.

Districts (30–40 kmph wind gusts): Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul, and Dhenkanal.

Low-Pressure System Update:

Per the meteorological centre, the low-pressure area over the southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal has moved northwestward and now lies as a well-marked low-pressure system over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal as of 8:30 AM today. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to mid-tropospheric levels.

It is expected to continue moving north-northwestward over the west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours while maintaining its intensity. Subsequently, it is likely to recurve north-northeastward and weaken gradually over the central Bay of Bengal in the following 24 hours.

Rainfall observations:

Light rainfall was recorded at one or two places in the districts of Koraput and Nabarangpur in south interior Odisha. Dry weather prevailed across the remaining districts of the state.