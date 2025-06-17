Bhubaneswar: As part of the ongoing redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, aimed at upgrading the station to World Class Standards, significant strides have been made to improve passenger convenience and infrastructure.

In view of the construction activities at the existing temporary shed, the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) counters previously functioning from the temporary shed have now been shifted to the newly built station building on a temporary basis. This arrangement ensures the uninterrupted availability of ticketing services while allowing construction work at the shed site to proceed smoothly.

To further ease passenger movement, a newly constructed approach road from the Town Bus Stand/Temple side has been opened, enabling better connectivity and hassle-free access to the station.

A major milestone in this redevelopment effort is the opening of direct access to Platform No. 1 through a newly built Ground Level Departure Concourse, which is expected to reduce congestion and improve passenger flow significantly.

The relocated the Passenger Reservation System (PRS) and Unreserved Ticketing System and Enquiry Counters at the ongoing station building offer more space and ease of movement for passengers.