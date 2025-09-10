Deogarh: Fear has spread across parts of Deogarh district after reports of a tiger sighting in the Pradhanpat Reserve Forest under Deogarh Forest Division.

The animal is suspected to be moving in the Kantapali area of Barkote Forest Range and Laimura Beat under Deogarh Range. Forest officials confirmed the presence of the tiger after fresh pugmarks were found near Nagadihi village in Kantapali.

Acting on the development, the Forest Department has issued advisories through loudspeakers, warning villagers not to venture into forested zones and to keep their livestock securely tied.

Preliminary reports suggest the animal may be roaming between Deogarh and Sundargarh districts, particularly in the Banai forest region.

Meanwhile, forest personnel have intensified patrolling and are closely monitoring the tiger’s movement to prevent any untoward incidents.