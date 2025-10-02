Angul: After nearly ten years, fresh signs of a tiger’s movement have been spotted in Odisha's Angul district.

According to reports, pugmarks of a tiger were seen near Kankurapal village under Chhendipada range on Wednesday. The footprints indicated that the big cat had crossed a nearby river and moved to the other side of the forest.

Following the incident, the Chhendipada forest range officials alerted villagers through public address systems, advising them not to venture into the forest, especially during the night.

Regional Chief Conservator of Forests (RCCF), Angul, Sanjay Kumar Swain said that a tiger roaming in the Deogarh area for the past month entered the Chhendipada forest division two days ago, about which the Rourkela RCCF had shared the information.

A special monitoring team has been formed, while camera traps are being installed at strategic locations to track the animal’s movement.

The department has appealed to villagers to immediately inform the forest staff if they notice the tiger or fresh signs of its movement.