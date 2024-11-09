Baripada: Over a week after translocation, tigress 'Jamuna' was released into the core area of the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district today.

The tigress left the enclosure at around 10 AM today and entered the nearby forest. As of now, she has settled down in the core area of Similipal, a release stated today.

The authorities of the Similipal Tiger Reserve opened the soft release enclosure gate to release the tigress.

The 2-and-a-half-year-old tigress Jamuna was brought to Similipal from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra on October 28 as part of a translocation plan to increase tiger population in the wildlife. She was released into a soft enclosure of around 2 hectares in the core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve.

Initially, the forest officials had raised concerns over the tigress' survival in a new habitat after relocation. However, they heaved a sigh of relief as the tigress preyed on a boar inside the enclosure three days after her translocation.