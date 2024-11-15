Baripada: Forest officials released tigress 'Zeenat' to a soft enclosure at Similipal forest a day after relocating her from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra under a tiger translocation project.

"Happy to inform that the second tigress-Zeenat-brought from TATR in an arduous journey of forty hrs to boost our gene pool has been released to the soft enclosure at 9.30 AM today. Kudos to the entire team," wrote PCCF (Wildlife) & CWLW, Odisha, Susanta Nanda, on his X handle after the tigress' release.

The 3-year-old Zeenat is the second tigress after Jamuna, who was brought to Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha under the translocation programme to increase the population of tiger in the state.

A special team of Odisha Forest department had brought 2-and-a-half-year-old tigress Jamuna to Similipal from TATR on October 28. She was released into core area of Similipal a few days ago after she spent in an enclosure.

Odisha Government has also planned to bring three more tigers, one male and two females, from Madhya Pradesh to Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Sambalpur district.