Bhubaneswar: Tigresses Jamuna and Zeenat, who reportedly moved out of core area of Similipal Tiger Reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, are fit and fine, informed Odisha Forest Department today.

Jamuna is fit and healthy and currently in Similipal landscape, the department said updating the status report of two tigresses.

On the other hand, Zeenat, who has gone away from Similipal to West Bengal, is fit and fine. The Odisha and West Bengal forest departments are tracking the movement of Zeenat. The efforts are being made to bring the tigress back by tranquilisation, the department stated.

Prior to entering West Bengal forest areas, tigress Zeenat had strayed into Jharkhand from Similipal. After spending a couple of days in a forest under Chakulia range in Odisha's neighbouring state Jharkhand, the tigress entered West Bengal and was found in Jhargram forest.

The 3-year-old Zeenat had been translocated to Similipal in Odisha from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra on November 14. She was released into to the wild on November 25 following her brief stay at a soft enclosure at the Similipal Tiger Reserve.

A few days after Zeenat’s migration to Jharkhand forest, Jamuna reportedly went out of Similipal and reached Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary in Balasore district.

Notably, Jamuna and Zeenat were brought to Odisha from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve under a tiger translocation programme to increase the population of tiger in the state.