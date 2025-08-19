Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Odisha, has released the schedule for the second phase of e-admissions to fill vacant seats in Class XI across Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs) in the state.

The admission process, covering vacant seats in Arts, Science, Commerce, Upashastri, and Vocational streams in HSSs affiliated to CHSE and Shree Jagannath Sanskrit University, Puri, will begin on August 25, 2025, for the academic session 2025–26. All applications will be processed online through the SAMS Odisha portal (www.samsodisha.gov.in).

Eligibility:

Applicants must have passed the HSC examination of BSE, Odisha, or an equivalent Board.

No reservation or weightage claims will be considered during this phase.

Application Procedure:

Fresh candidates must register on the SAMS portal using a valid mobile number and email ID. Applicants already registered earlier can log in with their existing credentials to reapply.

All steps, including submission of the Common Application Form (CAF), will follow the guidelines mentioned in the Common Prospectus available on the SAMS website.

In Phase-II (1st Selection), intimation of selection will be communicated via SMS/WhatsApp, the SAMS portal, HSS notice boards, and merit lists.

The last date of applying online Common Application Form (CAF) through www.samsodisha.gov.in is August 31. The first selection merit list will be released on September 4.

Here're key dates for admission process: