Bhubaneswar: In view of delay in announcing the results of CHSE Plus 2 Examination-2025 in Odisha, the Higher Education Department extended the timeline for admission into Plus III courses in degree colleges.

As per the notification, the timeline for e-admission into UG (+3) courses in Degree Higher Education Institutions including self-financing colleges and Sanskrit colleges for the academic session 2025-26 has been extended to June 1, 2025.

The last date for submitting the online form was May 21, 2025.

Following the Higher Education Department's move, the last date for submitting the online Common Application Form (CAF) through the website www.samsodisha.gov.in was extended till 11.45 PM of June 1, 2025.

The decision came after School & Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond discussed with Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj today seeking extension of timeline for admission into +3 courses in colleges