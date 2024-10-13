Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple administration has fixed the timing of rituals of deities at the temple here for the holy Kartika month.
The timings will be effective from October 14 to November 15.
Below is the list of the timing of the rituals.
- Dwara Fita: 4:00 AM
- Bhiatra Sodha: 4:30 AM
- Mangal Arati: 5:00 AM
- Mailama & Tadapa Lagi: 5:30 AM
- Abakash: 6:15 AM
- Radha Damodar Besha: 6:30 AM to 7:30 AM
- Rosa Homa: 7:00 AM
- Surya Puja: 7:15 AM
- Dwara Pala Puja: 7:30 AM
- Gopal Ballabh: 8:00 AM
- Sakal Dhupa (Only Kotha Bhoga): 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM
- Bala Dhupa: 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM
- Bhoga Mandap: 10:10 AM
- Mailama & Besha: 10:45 AM to 11:30 AM
- Bhoga Mandap Sesa: 12:00 PM
- Madhyanha Dhupa (Only Kotha Bhoga): 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM
- 2nd Bhoga Mandap: 1:10 PM to 2:30 PM
- Dakhini Ghara Bhoga: 2:00 PM
- Mailama & Besha: 3:00 PM
- Diba Pahuda: 3:30 PM
- Dwara Fita: 5:30 PM
- Sandhya Alati: 6:00 PM
- Mailama & Besha: 6:05 PM to 6:50 PM
- Sandhya Dhupa (Only Kotha Bhoga): 7:20 PM to 9:00 PM
- Mailama: 9:30 PM
- Chandan Lagi: 10:00 AM
- Bada Singhara Besha: 11:00 AM