Balangir: A significant amount of tobacco products was seized from the Balangir Jail today a police team raided the prison after reports of a clash between rival criminal groups.

During the raid, which was led by SP Rishikesh Khilari, cops found several prohibited items, including bidis, cigarettes, lighters, a trimmer, and various food items not allowed under the jail's regulations. The trimmer, which was issued to the jail's salon, raised concerns as to how it ended up in an inmate's cell.

"Searches were carried out across 12 wards and other areas of the jail. We found several items that are strictly banned, including khaini, bidis, lighters, cigarettes, and unauthorized food items. The jailor will be required to submit a detailed report," said SP Khilari.

Jail Superintendent Sarbeswar Sahu speculated that the contraband items might have been thrown from outside. The trimmer's presence in a cell is under investigation, he said.