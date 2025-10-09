Nabarangpur: In a heartbreaking incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl died after accidentally falling into a water-filled bucket at Koi village under Dabugam police limits in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district.

According to reports, the child, identified as Limabati, was playing in the backyard of her house around 4:30 pm on Wednesday when she accidentally slipped and fell into the bucket. The family members, after a frantic search, found her motionless inside the bucket filled with water.

She was immediately rushed to the Community health Centre (CHC) at Dabugam, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Following a formal complaint lodged by the baby’s father, Bisu Pujari, police recovered the body and launched an investigation into the incident. The body was later handed over to the family after post-mortem.

Bisu Pujari, who has two daughters and a son, was left devastated by the sudden death of his younger daughter.