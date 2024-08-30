Bhubaneswar: The state government has issued a toll-free number for people to collect detailed information regarding the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha.

The Women and Child Development (W&CD) department has issued the toll-free number (14678) before rolling out the novel scheme for women in the state.

The people can collect detailed information regarding the Subhadra Yojana through the toll-free number in between 6 am and 10 pm.

The scheme will be implemented within 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.

The beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two installments in a year under the scheme. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Rakshya Bandhan and on International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.

The scheme will be rolled out in the state by the BJP government on September 17.