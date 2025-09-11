Jharsuguda: A road accident claimed the life of a toll gate employee near Gobindpur toll gate on National Highway-49 under Rengali police limits in Odisha's Jharsuguda district today.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kumar Patel, a resident of Kadamdihi village, who was working at the toll gate. According to reports, a speeding Scorpio vehicle carrying cattle rammed into him in the early hours of Thursday.

Following the accident, tension gripped the area as locals gathered at the spot. Rengali police rushed to the site, pacified the crowd, and recovered Anil’s body, which was later sent for a post-mortem.

Police have seized the vehicle and rescued six cattle from it. However, the accused involved in the illegal cattle transportation managed to flee from the scene.

An investigation is underway, while efforts are on to nab the absconding accused.