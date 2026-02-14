Bhubaneswar: The 20th Grand Toshali Swadeshi Mela commenced today at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, celebrating the rich legacy of Odisha’s handloom and handicraft sectors.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo inaugurated the fair and emphasized that Odisha’s handloom and handicraft products possess a unique appeal, reflecting the state’s glorious heritage and cultural identity. He stated that the primary objective of the fair is to enhance the economic prosperity of weavers and artisans.

Minister for Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts, Pradeep Bal Samanta, expressed pride in Odisha’s weavers and artisans. He noted that while weavers have become torchbearers of the state’s weaving legacy, handicraft artisans have emerged as ambassadors of excellence in art. The government, he added, remains committed to strengthening their livelihoods.

On the occasion, altogether 12 artisans were felicitated for their contributions. Two MoUs were signed between the Directorate of Handicrafts and the CSIR-IMMT, Bhubaneswar, and the Indian Institute of Packaging, Mumbai.

The crafts fair will continue till Feb 26

Additionally, two MoUs were signed between the Directorate of Handlooms and Textiles and the ICAR-National Institute of Natural Fibre Engineering and Technology, along with Odisha University of Technology and Research, Bhubaneswar.

Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts Department, Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, delivered the welcome address, while Director of Handicrafts Dr. Nibedita Prusti proposed the vote of thanks.

Among those present were Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, regional coordinator of Swabalambi Abhiyan Sarada Satpathy, renowned Bandha artist and Padma Shri awardee Sharat Kumar Patra, Additional Secretary Pratap Chandra Hota, and Director of Handlooms and Textiles Surya Narayan Pattanayak.

The Toshali crafts fair, which began today, will continue until February 26. This year, a total of 905 stalls have been set up, with weavers and artisans from 20 states participating in the event.