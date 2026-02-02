Bhubaneswar: A political controversy erupted after Subarnapur Collector Nruparaj Sahoo made remarks that were seen as an indirect attack on the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government.

Addressing a public gathering at the Subhadra Shakti Mela, the Collector referred to a past period when “rulers” were inaccessible to the people. Without naming anyone, he said there was a time when those in power followed a “Touch me not, speak me not, see me not” culture.

He added that the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has put an end to this tradition.

BJD reacts sharply

The remarks were widely interpreted as a criticism of the previous Odisha government led by Naveen Patnaik and his party, Biju Janata Dal.

The opposition party has reacted strongly. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty questioned the Collector’s neutrality.

“Has the Collector of Subarnapur joined the BJP?” Mohanty asked. He said the BJD condemns the conduct of the Collector for allegedly acting like an agent of a political party while keeping his future interests in mind.

He also raised concerns over administrative impartiality, asking how common people can expect justice from officers who make such political remarks.