Puri: A tourist was caught by Jagannath Temple Police today while attempting to climb the 12th-century Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The accused has been identified as Pancha Mahat of Ranchi, Bihar.

Reports said he was trying to scale the temple from its south-western side and had already climbed about five feet when temple police noticed the act. He was immediately stopped, brought down, and later handed over to Singhadwar Police.

Sources said the tourist appeared to be mentally unstable.

This is not the first such incident at the temple. Similar attempts in the past have raised concerns over security arrangements, despite the heavy deployment of police personnel around the temple premises.