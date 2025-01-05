Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has deployed specially-trained ‘Tourist Police’ at key tourist spots in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD)-2025 is scheduled to held at Janata Maidan in the Odisha capital here from January 8 to 10.

“The specially-trained Tourist Police have been deployed at key tourist spots in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for PBD-2025. This will ensure safety of the delegates visiting these places during the mega event,” said the Commissionerate Police.

The state government has planned to showcase Odisha’s diverse tourism potential during the biennial event.

The government will showcase eco-retreats, Buddhist circuits, and migratory birds in Chilika lake among other things during the three-day event.

The authorities have finished infrastructure upgradation work at around 30 select tourist destinations to provide a pleasant experience to the visitors.

At least a hundred trained guides have been kept ready to accompany the guests to the tourist destinations.

The government has arranged hotels and homestay facilities to provide world-class hospitality to the guests of the PBD-2025.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many Union Ministers and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi among other dignitaries are scheduled to attend the event.

Trinidad and Tabago President Christine Carla Kangaloo will be the chief guest of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

According to sources, as many as 83 platoons of police force including 40 platoons of police force from outside the state, over 500 officers, 12 companies of Central Armed Police Force, officials of special intelligence and anti-terror agencies of both the central government and state police will be deployed during the three-day event.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being celebrated to commemorate the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi in India from South Africa on January 9, 1915.

India has been celebrating the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas from 2003 to mark the contribution of Overseas Indian Community in the development of the country.

The last Pravasi Bharatiya Divas had been held at Indore in Madhya Pradesh from January 8 to 10 in 2023.