Puri: As Cyclone 'Dana' is slated to hit Odisha coast by October 25 as per IMD forecast, tourists started vacating pilgrim town Puri today following state government's appeal.

Odisha Government on Monday had issued an advisory urging tourists to leave Puri town ahead of the cyclonic storm 'Dana', which is likely to cross Odisha and West Bengal between Puri and Sagar Island during October 24 night and October 25 morning.

"The tourists who have come to Puri should leave the seaside pilgrim town soon as the district is likely to be affected by the severe cyclonic storm," Odisha Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari told reporters after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi yesterday.

Puri district administration has also been asked to ensure zero influx of tourist in Puri from October 22.

The government asked ODRAF teams to make position at all red zone districts predicted by the IMD for evacuation and relief operation. Also, the NDRF teams have been asked to move to vulnerable districts for assistance.

According to IMD, the low pressure formed over Eastcentral Bay of Bengal concentrated into a depression today over the same region, about 730 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 770 km south-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal) and 740 km south-southeast of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by 23rd October, 2024 over eastcentral Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm over northwest Bay of Bengal by morning of 24th and cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during night of 24th and morning 25th October, 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.

However, the IMD's latest forecast track indicated that the possible cyclonic storm may make a landfall near Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district.

As per the forecast track, Cyclone 'Dana' may hit Odisha coast near Bhitarkanika and move towards Bhadrak district between Chandbali and Dhamra areas during 1800 UTC (11:30 pm IST) of 24th October and 0000 UTC (5:30 am IST) of 25th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.