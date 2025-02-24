Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the Maha Shivratri celebration at the Shree Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar, on February 26, the Twin City Commissionerate of Police today issued a notification intended for public to ensure smooth regulation of the vehicular movement.

Per the notification, the regulation will be effective from the midnight of February 25.

The vehicles coming to the Lingaraj Temple from the Rath Road and Punama Gate side shall be diverted from the Badheibanka Square towards BM High School ground for parking. No heavy vehicles shall be allowed to ply on the Ratha Road during this period.

The vehicles coming to the Lingaraj Temple from the Kedar Gouri Temple side and Sanitarium Chhak side may avail the Koti Tirtha Lane via Kacherapindi Chhak and park their vehicles at vacant space at rear side of the Taranga club. Vehicular movement through the Koti Tirtha Lane will be made one way for this purpose from the Sidhi Mandap Lane side.

The notification added the vehicles coming from the Samanatrapur side will be allowed via the Sri Ram Nagar, merging at the substation square where they will be diverted towards northern side of the Ananta Basudev Temple and rear side of the Taranga Club for parking.

The vehicle coming from Keuta Sahi side towards the Lingaraj Temple shall be diverted from Sriram Nagar to BMC market complex/Ananta Basudev parking and other designated parking places via sub-station square.

The vehicles coming from the Tara Sundari road towards the Lingaraj temple shall not be allowed after the Badheibanka Chhak and shall be diverted from the Municipality Hospital to BM High School ground for parking.

Buses/ heavy vehicles/cars coming from Mausima side/Kalpana side through the Ramakrishna Math will be allowed up to the Sanitorium Square and the vehicles will be parked at the newly launched bus stop at the Sanitorium Square.

The vehicles of invitees/ Govt officials coming to the Rath Road may take diversion at the Badheibanka Square towards designated parking places via the Municipality hospital road.

The following places have been decided as the designated parking places: —