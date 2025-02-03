Konark: In anticipation of the large gathering of devotees at Chandrabhaga beach in Odisha's Konark for Magha Saptami on February 4, the Puri Police issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement and public convenience.

According to the advisory, buses arriving from the Puri side will be parked near the Ramachandi Police Station, while those from Kakatpur and Nimapada will be directed to the Konark Helipad ground.

Similarly, four-wheelers from the Puri side will be parked near Ramachandi PS, whereas four-wheelers from Kakatpur and Nimapada will use the Konark Helipad ground until capacity is exhausted, after which additional parking will be available at the IOCL Parking and ASI Museum side parking at Konark.

Two-wheelers coming from Puri will be parked on the left side of the road near the Light House, while those from Kakatpur and Nimapada will use the Konark Helipad ground initially, with overflow parking at the IOCL and ASI Museum sites.

To manage the traffic flow, vehicle regulations will be enforced from 12:00 PM on February 3 until 8:00 AM on February 4.

Additionally, the route from Junei Bazaar Chhaka to Tikina Chhaka via Nalkana, Sutan, and Balikapileswar will serve as a contingency route for vehicles travelling between Puri and Kakatpur/ Nimapada.