Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police issued a traffic advisory for commuters for the annual Rukuna Ratha Jatra of Lord Lingaraj in temple city Bhubaneswar.

The Rukuna Ratha Jatra is held on Ashokastamee during auspicious Chaitra Navratra every year.

As per the schedule, the annual car festival of Lord Lingaraj will be celebrated for two days -- April 5 and April 6 -- in Bhubaneswar and the return car festival will be held on April 9 and 10.

In view of possible crowd during the event, the Commissionerate Police imposed following restrictions for the convenience and safety of public.

Traffic Advisory:

1. No vehicle will be allowed on Ratha Road from Mausimaa Chhak. The vehicles will be diverted either towards Museum Chhak or towards Vivekananda Marg.

2. No vehicle will be allowed on Ratha Road from Barik Sahi lane, Maharana Sahi lane, Gosagareswar Chhak, Sital Sasthi lane, Tinimundia Chhak, Harchandi lane, Muna Medical lane and Punama Gate lane or any other lane/by-lane emerging at Ratha Road.

3. No vehicle will be allowed on Ratha Road from Ratha Khala. The vehicles will be diverted from Ratha Khala towards Bata Mahadev Temple.

The violation of the order will be considered as an offence punishable under section 96 of Odisha Urban Police Act-2003 and is compoundable by an officer with a minimum fine of Rs 500, which may extend upto Rs 1,000 per offence.

However, the restrictions will not be applicable for the emergency vehicles such as police, fire and ambulance.