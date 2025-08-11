Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions in the Odisha capital here ahead of the state-level Independence Day celebration on August 15.

The traffic restrictions will be effective on the Mahatma Gandhi Marg and its periphery in the city here for the Independence Day celebration as well as for the rehearsal and full-dress rehearsal prior to the event.

As per a public notice issued by the Commissionerate Police, the traffic restrictions will be effective on the Mahatma Gandhi Marg and its periphery from 2 pm to 6 pm on August 11 and 12 for rehearsal ahead of the I-Day.

The vehicular traffic on the Mahatma Gandhi Marg will be restricted from 7 am to 11.30 am on August 13 for full dress rehearsal for the I-Day parade.

Similarly, traffic restrictions will be effective from 6 am onwards till the completion of the Independence Day parade on August 15.

As per the traffic restrictions:

The Commissionerate Police also designated certain places close to the Mahatma Gandhi Marg as the parking lots during the I-Day parade.

In a related development, the police have strictly prohibited the sale of gas balloons between the PMG Square and Master Canteen Square from 6 am to till the completion of the I-Day parade on August 15.