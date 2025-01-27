Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions in the capital city here for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 28 (Tuesday).

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave-2025 at Janata Maidan tomorrow.

The traffic restrictions have been imposed on certain routes in the capital city on January 28 in view of the visit of the VVIP, said the Commissionerate Police today.

As per the traffic advisory, no vehicle is allowed to ply on Airport Square-Nalco Square route via Hospital Square, Raj Bhawan Square, Power House Square, 120 Battalion Square, Shashtri Nagar, Behera Sahi Square, Jaydev Vihar Square and Xavier Square from 10.25 am to 11.10 am on January 28.

Similarly, vehicles will not be allowed to ply on Nalco Square-Airport Square route via Nalco Square, Xavier Square, Jaydev Vihar, Behera Sahi Square, Shastri Nagar Square, 120 Battalion Square, Power House Square, Raj Bhawan Square, AG Square and Hospital Square from 12.20 pm to 1.05 pm on January 28.

The above mentioned restrictions will not be applicable for emergency vehicles including Fire Brigade vehicles and ambulances, said the Commissionerate Police.