Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions in the capital city here for the two-day visit of Singapore President Tharman Shanmurgaratnam to Odisha starting January 17.

The traffic restrictions have been imposed on certain roads of the city in view of safety and security of the visiting leader as well as in the interest of the general public, said the Commissionerate Police today.

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 10.50 am of January 17 (Friday) to 6 pm of January 18 (Saturday), it added.

According to the Commissionerate Police, no vehicles are allowed to ply on the roads and its connecting lanes/by-lanes on the date and time as mentioned below:

However, the traffic restrictions will not be applicable for fire brigade, ambulance and other vehicles engaged in the emergency service.

Shanmurgaratnam is scheduled to visit the World Skill Centre in the capital city here on January 17.

Altogether eight MoUs will be signed between Odisha and Singapore in the presence of Shanmurgaratnam at the World Skill Centre.

The MoUs will be signed in sectors ranging from semiconductor to skilling and fintech, sources said.