Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack for the immersion ceremony of the Dussehra festival on October 3.

The traffic restrictions will be in force in Bhubaneswar from 2 pm on October 3 to 1 am on October 4.

For the convenience of people as well as smooth movement of vehicles in the capital city, four routes have been earmarked for the immersion processions of for important Bhasani Committee—Shaheed Nagar Bhasani Samiti, Nayapalli Bhasani Committee, Chandrasekharpur Bhasani Committee and Old Town Bhasani Committee.

The civic authorities in Bhubaneswar, meanwhile, asked the Puja Committees to immerse the idols at the designated sites.

According to the Commissionerate Police, the traffic restrictions will be in place in the Cuttack city from 7 am on October 3 to till the end of the immersion ceremony on October 4.

The cops have asked the devotees and visitors to park their vehicles at the designated parking areas during the immersion ceremony in Cuttack.