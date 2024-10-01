Baripada: In a bid to resolve the massive traffic jam on NH-49 in Bangriposi ghat of Odisha's Mayurbhanj, the district administration has imposed restrictions on the movement of heavy vehicles.

The IICs of Bangriposi and Bisoi police stations have been directed to deploy police personnel on either side of the ghat to control the movement of heavy vehicles alternatively from Bangriposi to Bisoi and Bisoi to Bangriposi in one and a half hour gap.

The restriction was imposed from 6 AM of October 1 and will continue till further order.

The vehicles will be parked on the left side of the road on both ends of the ghat.

The traffic jam had left many truckers stranded for around four days. The helpless truckers reportedly survived by cooking and consuming food inside the vehicles. Some of the trucks were carrying essential commodities.

The traffic jam, around 13 km in length, led to a harrowing experience for commuters too.

As per sources, breakdown of three vehicles caused the traffic jam on the ghat. The situation worsened due to the delay in arrival of crane at the spot for restoration work.

Recently, blasts were carried out at 10 turns on the ghat road, leading to the deposition of rocks at various spots. The factor created further hindrance in the restoration work, sources added.