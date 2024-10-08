Bhubaneswar: Various traffic restrictions will be imposed in Bhubaneswar on October 14 in view of the idol immersion procession of Goddess Durga.

The restrictions will be imposed by the Twin City Commissionerate Police from 3 PM to 1 AM or the ending time of the procession.

Here are the details of the restrictions.

1. For the immersion procession of Bhubaneswar Bhasani Utsav Committee at Saheed Nagar, the traffic intending to proceed towards Rupali Square from Vani Vihar side shall be diverted from Vani Vihar towards Acharya Vihar.

2. No vehicles, of any type shall be allowed to ply on Janpath. They shall be diverted to Sachivalay Marg and other adjacent roads. This traffic regulation shall be effected from 3 PM or the starting time of the procession whichever is later to 1 AM or ending time of the procession, whichever is earlier.

3. For the immersion procession of Rajdhani Mandir Suraksha Bhasani Samiti, Nayapalli, the traffic intending to proceed towards Cuttack from CRP square side shall be diverted from CRP square towards Jaydev Vihar via Ekamra Park and Biju Pattnaik College. This traffic regulation shall be effected from 3 PM or the starting time of the procession whichever is later and shall be continued till 1 AM or the till of the procession passes CRP square, whichever is earlier. The vehicular traffic on Stewart School Road, Unit-8 road, OUAT square-New Airport road shall be diverted to the adjacent roads.

4. For Uttar Bhubaneswar Vasani Committee-C.S.Pur, the traffic intending to proceed towards Nalco Square from the KIIT side shall be diverted to other adjacent roads from Nandan Kanan Jayadev Vihar road. This traffic regulation shall be effected from 3 PM or the starting time of procession whichever is later. The diversion shall continue till 1 AM or dispersion of the Medhas whichever is earlier.

5. Heavy vehicles coming from the Khurdha side towards Bhubaneswar shall be diverted at the starting point of the Fire Station Over Bridge towards the flyover. No vehicles shall be allowed to ply on service road.

The above regulations shall not apply to Police, Fire Brigade, Excise, Ambulance and other emergency vehicles.