Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has imposed traffic restrictions in the Odisha capital here for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, scheduled to be held from January 8 to 10.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other dignitaries are scheduled to visit the capital city to attend the biennial event.

The Prime Minister is scheduled arrive in the city on January 8 while the President will visit the state on January 10.

Traffic restrictions have been imposed on certain roads of the city in view of safety and security of the VIP/VVIPs and to ensure better regulation and free flow of traffic in the interest of the general public, said the Commissionerate Police.

According to the Commissionerate Police, no vehicles are allowed to ply on the roads and its connecting lane/by-lanes on the date and time as mentioned below:

However, the traffic restrictions will not be applicable for fire brigade, ambulance and other vehicles engaged in the emergency service.

It is worth mentioning here that more than 7,500 delegates from across the Globe are scheduled to attend the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas at Janata Maidan here.

Trinidad and Tabago President Christine Carla Kangaloo will be the chief guest of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Altogether 27 diaspora members will be honoured with the prestigious ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Samman’ at the event.

According to sources, as many as 83 platoons of police force including 40 platoons of police force from outside the state, over 500 officers, 12 companies of Central Armed Police Force, officials of special intelligence and anti-terror agencies of both the central government and state police will be deployed during the three-day event.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is being celebrated to commemorate the arrival of Mahatma Gandhi in India from South Africa on January 9, 1915.