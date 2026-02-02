Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has announced traffic restrictions in Bhubaneswar in view of the six-day visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Odisha, beginning February 2.

As per the notification, no vehicles will be allowed to ply on certain roads or enter connecting lanes and by-lanes during specific time slots on select days.

On February 2, traffic will be restricted from 6.20 pm to 6.55 pm on the route from Airport Square to Hospital Square via AG Square, including the left turn towards Lok Bhavan Square.

On February 3, restrictions will be in force from 8.15 am to 8.45 am on the route from Lok Bhavan Square to AG Square, taking the right turn towards Hospital Square and Airport Square.

On February 6, multiple restrictions have been announced. From 1 pm to 1.45 pm, traffic will be stopped on the Airport Square–Hospital Square–AG Square route, including the left turn towards Lok Bhavan Square. From 3.55 pm to 4.25 pm, vehicles will not be allowed on the Lok Bhavan Square–Power House Square–120 Battalion Square–Shastri Nagar Square–Behera Sahi Square–Jaydev Vihar Square–XIMB Square stretch. Another restriction will be in place from 5.15 pm to 5.50 pm on the XIMB Square–Jaydev Vihar Square–Behera Sahi Square–Shastri Nagar Square–120 Battalion Square–Power House Square–Lok Bhavan Square route.

On February 7, traffic will be restricted from 8.50 am to 9.20 am on the Lok Bhavan Square–AG Square route, including the right turn towards Hospital Square and Airport Square.

The Commissionerate Police has advised commuters and residents to avoid the notified routes during the restricted hours and use alternative roads wherever possible.

People have also been asked to plan their journeys in advance, allow extra travel time, and cooperate with traffic personnel on duty.

The police clarified that the restrictions will not apply to emergency services such as fire tenders and ambulances. Authorities have sought public cooperation to ensure smooth traffic management and the successful conduct of the President’s visit.