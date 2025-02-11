Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Commissionerate Police will impose various traffic restrictions in Bhubaneswar in view of the third session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled to be held from 13.02.2025 to 05.04.2025 in 2 phases: 13.02.2025 to 21.02.2025 and 07.03.2025 to 05.04.2025.

The following traffic restrictions will be in place on all days when the Assembly is in session.

1. Vehicles coming from Housing Board Square will take a diversion from Keshari Talkies Square taking a left turn.

2. Vehicles coming from AG Square towards PMG will take a diversion by turning right from Jaydev Bhawan and proceed on Indira Gandhi Park road.

3. All vehicles coming from the Master Canteen side towards P.M.G. will be diverted near adjoining lanes at Lower PMG.

4. Vehicles coming from 120 Infantry Battalion Square will not be allowed to proceed towards Rabindra Mandap. They will be diverted towards Power House Square.

5. Vehicles coming from Raj Bhawan Square towards MLA colony and Rabindra Mandap will be diverted towards Shastri Nagar Square.

These restrictions will not be applicable to the emergency vehicles (Police, Fire, and Ambulance) and the vehicles authorised to enter the official buildings including the State Assembly, the State Secretariat and other offices located in this area.