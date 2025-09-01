Jagatsinghpur: Tension prevailed as irate locals vandalised a private ambulance carrying a 58 year-old female patient after she succumbed on the way to the hospital in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district today. The damaged vehicle has been detained at Jagatsinghpur police station. While the exact cause of death is still not established, family members alleged that the woman died due to unavailability of oxygen in the ambulance.

As per reports, the patient, identified as Kamala Panda of Brahmanakhanda village under Aula panchayat here, had complained of chest pain. She was first rushed to the district headquarters hospital. But when her condition deteriorated and Kamala was referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital, family members contacted a private ambulance to take her to Cuttack.

However, when the amulance was en route to the hospital, Kamala's condition suddenly got worse necessitating ventilatory support. But as the vehicle was not equipped with oxygen facility, Kamala's health became critical and she succumbed before they could reach the hospital.

Following her death, chaotic scenes unfolded as Kamala's kin and villagers smashed the windows of the ambulance and vandalised the vehicle in a fit of rage. They also filed a police complaint alleging that lack of life-saving facility in the ambulance claimed the woman's life.

The incident once again has sparked a serious concern about unavailability of basic health facilities for people in remote areas.