Bhubaneswar: Train movement under the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway (ECoR) was disrupted on Friday after a goods train derailed at Vizianagaram Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh.
Following the derailment, nine trains passing through Odisha were controlled at different stations. These include:
- 20841 Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express
- 12863 Howrah–SMVT Bengaluru Express
- 18463 Bhubaneswar–KSR Bengaluru Prashanti Express
- 18047 Shalimar–Vasco-da-Gama Express
- 18117 Rourkela–Gunupur Rajyarani Express
- 22644 Patna–Ernakulam Express
- 12839 Howrah–Chennai Mail
- 22819 Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Intercity Express
- 17015 Bhubaneswar–Secunderabad Visakha Express
Restoration work is underway, and efforts are being made to restore normal train operations at the earliest, ECoR stated.