Bhubaneswar: Train movement under the jurisdiction of East Coast Railway (ECoR) was disrupted on Friday after a goods train derailed at Vizianagaram Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh.

Following the derailment, nine trains passing through Odisha were controlled at different stations. These include:

20841 Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express 12863 Howrah–SMVT Bengaluru Express 18463 Bhubaneswar–KSR Bengaluru Prashanti Express 18047 Shalimar–Vasco-da-Gama Express 18117 Rourkela–Gunupur Rajyarani Express 22644 Patna–Ernakulam Express 12839 Howrah–Chennai Mail 22819 Bhubaneswar–Visakhapatnam Intercity Express 17015 Bhubaneswar–Secunderabad Visakha Express

Restoration work is underway, and efforts are being made to restore normal train operations at the earliest, ECoR stated.