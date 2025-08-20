Bhubaneswar: In view of safety related modernisation work between Khurda Road and Palasa stations of Khurda Road division, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has regulated the train services on the route.

Cancellation of trains:

The services of two pairs of trains will remain cancelled on some selected days till September 24, said the ECoR.

1. Bhubaneswar-Palasa MEMU Passenger (68419) will remain cancelled on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.

2. Palasa – Bhubaneswar MEMU Passenger (68420) will remain cancelled on Sunday, Monday Tuesday and Thursday.

3. Bhubaneswar-Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar MEMU Passenger (68411/412) will remain cancelled on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.

Short-termination/ Short-origination of trains:

The ECoR has also announced that short-termination and short-origination of trains till September 24 for the modernization work.

Cuttack-Palasa MEMU (68445) will be short terminated at Ichhapuram on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Wednesday.

2. Gunupur-Cuttack MEMU (68434) will be short originated from Ichhapuram on Sunday, Monday Tuesday and Thursday.

3. Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam Passenger (58531) will be short originated from Palasa on Wednesday, Sunday, Monday and Saturday.

4. Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur Passenger (58532) will be short terminated at Palasa on Tuesday, Saturday, Sunday and Friday.