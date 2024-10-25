Bhubaneswar: Except for cancelled trains, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) resumed train services on some routes in Odisha after Cyclone Dana made landfall in the wee hours of today.

The ECoR stated today that other trains will run as scheduled except for the cancelled trains, which were notified earlier.

As per the release, Down trains via Visakhapatnam towards Bhubaneswar and Howrah are running as scheduled.

Similarly, UP trains via Kharagpur towards Visakhapatnam will reach Bhadrak Railway Station at around 2.00 PM today.

The trains scheduled to originate from Bhubaneswar to Puri will commence after 12.00 PM today except the cancelled trains, the ECoR release stated.

Notably, a total of 203 trains passing through Odisha has been cancelled due to Cyclone Dana, which hit the Odisha coast in early hours today. After its landfall process, the system weakened into a cyclonic storm over north coastal Odisha.

According to IMD's latest bulletin, the cyclonic storm Dana moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and lay centered over north coastal Odisha about 30 km northeast of Bhadrak and 50 km north-northwest of Dhamra. It is likely to move northwestwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next 6 hours.